Paint and Coating Market ReportsGlobal Top 10 and PCI 25

2017 Global Top 10 and PCI 25: Top Paint and Coatings Companies

PCI’s annual ranking of the top 10 global and top 25 North American coatings manufacturers, based on last year’s sales figures.

July 1, 2017
Karen Parker
KEYWORDS Paint and Coating Manufacturers
Reprints
No Comments

It’s time again for PCI’s annual ranking of the top 10 global and top 25 paint and coating manufacturers. The ranking is based on 2016 coatings sales. Sales of other noncoating products are not included. I spend months conducting research for this report, using annual reports, websites, press releases and direct contact with companies to compile the information. The biggest news in the industry this year is Sherwin-Williams’ acquisition of Valspar, which closed the beginning of June. If you have any questions, or feel your company should be included in this ranking, please contact parkerpcimag@gmail.com.

Following is a ranking of the top global coatings manufacturers in 2016.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories