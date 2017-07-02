Price Alerts

WACKER POLYMERS to Raise Prices for Dispersions and Polyvinyl Alcohol Solutions in Europe

July 2, 2017
KEYWORDS polymer dispersions / price increases
MUNICH - WACKER POLYMERS is raising prices for its VINNAPAS® and VINNOL® dispersions as well as for POLYVIOL® polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) solutions in Europe. Effective July 15, 2017, prices will be raised by up to €70 per ton, or as customer contracts allow. This measure has been necessitated by the continued increase in costs, in particular for raw materials.

