WACKER POLYMERS to Raise Prices for Dispersions and Polyvinyl Alcohol Solutions in Europe
July 2, 2017
MUNICH - WACKER POLYMERS is raising prices for its VINNAPAS® and VINNOL® dispersions as well as for POLYVIOL® polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) solutions in Europe. Effective July 15, 2017, prices will be raised by up to €70 per ton, or as customer contracts allow. This measure has been necessitated by the continued increase in costs, in particular for raw materials.
