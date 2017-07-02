Pigment & Colour Science Forum and TiO2 World Summit 2017 Take Place in October

ALICANTE, Spain - Returning to Europe after successful editions last year in Cleveland, the co-located Pigment & Colour Science Forum and TiO 2 World Summit will again unite for two days of informative technical presentations on the latest hot topics affecting the industries. The events will take place in Alicante, Spain, Oct. 3-5, 2017.

Combining over 25 years of experience in working with the titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) supply chain and pigments and colorants sectors, both conferences will again provide attendees with a comprehensive and unique overview of both industries. The conferences will focus on major issues affecting the market at the moment, as well as future opportunities, and much more.

One major issue affecting the industry at the moment is rising feedstock prices. Producers have been forced to up the charge on TiO 2 materials and as a result, many companies have merged forces in the hopes of more disciplined pricing. To provide a first-hand account of the advantages of mergers and acquisitions, Smithers Rapra have invited Jean-Francois Turgeon, Vice President of Tronox, to provide a keynote on the recent Tronox-Cristal acquisition. Turgeon will explain the effective business strategy behind this acquisition, and will discuss the synergies identified and the benefits to the industry and customers. In addition, Reg Adams, CEO of Artikol, will open the conferences with a global pigment industry overview.

After this opening plenary session, the Pigment and Colour Science Forum will go on to cover hot topics including color trends and perceptions, advances in color science, innovations across applications, among others. As the only conference that focuses solely on pigment and color developments across a wide range of applications, attendees will receive a truly unique and comprehensive overview of the sector.

Bill Eibon, Director at PPG, will present on market drivers in paint and coatings applications, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies and Oriflame will cover cosmetic applications, Sun Chemical will look at printing applications, Black Bear Carbon will focus on pigments for coatings and tires, and Silberline will discuss automotive applications.

The full Pigment and Colour Science Forum program is available here.

At the TiO 2 World Summit, attendees will hear presentations on hot topics including market outlooks, nano applications, industrial markets, TiO 2 safety, feedstocks minerals, sustainability and more. As the summit is the only event of its kind that looks at the full value chain from mineral sands to OEM end-user products, attendees can be sure that they’ll come away with all the knowledge they need to be successful in the TiO 2 space.

Presenters at the summit include TZMI, Lomon Billions Group, Wells Fargo, FP-Pigments Inc., Argex, Iluka Resources and more, ensuring that attendees hear from leading experts at the forefront of the industry.

The full TiO 2 World Summit program is available here.

Closing the conference on the Oct. 5 is a session on end-market innovations. Speakers include A. Schulman, L’Oreal Research and Innovation, Danone Nutricia Research and ETAD. They will discuss pigments and regulatory dynamics in masterbatch, natural pigments in cosmetics, colors and additives in packaging, and consumer awareness and safety of pigments.

To register, visit www.pigmentmarkets.com/register.