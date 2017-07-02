Names in the News

Pilot Chemical Co. Names New EHS Manager

July 2, 2017
CINCINNATI - Jason Denlinger has been named Pilot Chemical Co.’s new Corporate Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Manager. He will oversee the development and implementation of health and safety programs and maintain Pilot’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

Denlinger brings more than 20 years of experience in managing EHS programs and most recently served as Director of EHS at AGC Glass Co. North America in Cincinnati, Ohio.

