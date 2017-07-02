Cloverdale Paint Opens New Research and Development Facility

SURREY, British Columbia – Paint and coatings manufacturer Cloverdale Paint Inc. announced the opening of a new Coatings Research & Development Laboratory in Surrey, British Columbia.

The new research facility is charged with the development of new liquid coatings technologies for the company. Its main emphasis will be in waterborne and low-VOC technologies. The 7,200-square-foot addition to the existing solvent-based and OEM product development laboratory will provide the necessary space for research chemists to conduct development work.

Cloverdale Paint’s state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly facility significantly increases the size and capabilities of the existing laboratory. The new space includes a unique application laboratory in which chemists, sales and marketing staff, along with customers, can experience and provide feedback on existing and new coatings technologies.

This new space provides a safe environment and well-designed work stations, along with separate raw material storage areas and a scale-up mixing room. The new expansion also allows for improved office space and meeting room capabilities.

Tom Snider, Vice President of Research & Development at Cloverdale Paint, commented, “This creative environment for chemists, technicians and specialists will foster the development of innovative products well into the future.”