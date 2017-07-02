Troy Field Testing Ensures Lasting Coatings Protection in Applied Use

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – Troy Corp. maintains numerous field-testing sites around the world for the evaluation of its Polyphase®, Fungitrol® and Troysan® dry-film preservatives. Troy field testing is conducted in order to ensure the highest levels of performance, optimized use levels and long-lasting protection. Located in climatically diverse areas, these sites are subject to severe microbial growth of varying types.

Test panels are coated with paints that contain different levels of Troy preservatives, as well as competitor’s preservatives. Panels are exposed for long-term evaluations and are routinely inspected to ensure there are no signs of visible microbial growth or coating degradation. Sites are located in a wide range of climate zones and include areas prone to extreme fungal growth, algal growth, or a combination of both.

“Troy customers and their end-use customers can be assured of the highest levels of protection,” said Dr. Izzy Colon, Troy’s Senior Vice President, Science & Technology. “While laboratory evaluations provide an indication of a preservative’s effectiveness, only long-term exposure testing provides actual demonstrated proof that a preservative will protect the selected types of coating against intense microbial threats.” Troy evaluates its preservatives at numerous sites in order to gauge aggregate performance, so that coatings manufacturers can be assured of protection across the widest breadth of exposure scenarios. “Exactly where and how an end-use customer applies the coating is difficult to predict,” said Colon. “Therefore, Troy tests its preservatives to cover as many potential eventualities as possible for the benefit of coatings manufacturers. We offer good science, but we also offer peace of mind.”

