Wanner Engineering Named to Top Workplaces in Minneapolis List

MINNEAPOLIS — Wanner Engineering Inc. has been named as one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. With 99 employees at its Minneapolis headquarters, Wanner Engineering manufactures the Hydra-Cell® line of positive displacement, seal-less pumps used worldwide for oil and gas processing, chemical injection and metering, water and wastewater treatment, polyurethane production, and other applications in the processing industries as well as specialized applications.

Produced by the same team that compiles the Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from more than 69,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by WorkplaceDynamics, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. More than 2,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated solely on the basis of employee responses. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2017 and was published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on June 25, 2017.