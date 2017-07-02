Axalta Coating Systems Celebrates First Manufacturing Facility in Argentina

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems celebrated its first production and logistics center in Argentina in the municipality of Escobar in the province of Buenos Aires. Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver met with employees and toured the new facility where initial production began in January 2017 and will continue to expand to provide a full range of next-generation coatings for the automotive manufacturing, refinish and industrial markets.

Covering 27,000 square meters, the plant has the capacity to manufacture Axalta’s products and will also house a laboratory, storage and distribution center, and administrative offices for customer service representatives.

“We are excited about watching this investment already deliver results for our customers in Argentina,” explained Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver. “The new operations center is a testament to Axalta´s commitment to better support our customers’ business and contribute to their success. For decades, we have provided innovative, beautiful and durable coatings to our customers in Argentina. Our new facility will allow us to meet their emerging requirements quickly and utilize important local content.”

Locally sourced raw materials will comprise, on average, 80% of the materials that will be used to produce basecoats, clear coats and thinners for domestic markets and for export. Initially, the plant will have a production capacity of more than eight million liters per year, with the ability to grow in response to demand.

Axalta’s customers in Argentina include leading manufacturers of cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as industrial customers whose products range from oil and gas pipelines to architectural fittings and facades, and body shops. Axalta’s brands sold in the market include Standox®, Cromax® and Duxone® refinish products and Alesta® and Nap-Gard® powder products.