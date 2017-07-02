Ferro to Invest in Manufacturing Capacity

CLEVELAND – Ferro Corp. announced it is making investments in its Ferro Pigments business to increase capacity and optimize production of its ultramarine pigments product lines.

“As a global leader in ultramarine pigments, we are committed to meeting growing demand for our products and enabling the success of our customers through continuous innovation, supply of high-quality products, and through superior technical support and service,” said Matthias P. Bell, Vice President, the Americas and Color Solutions. “This comprehensive program will be implemented globally over the next 18 months, with immediate focus on increasing capacity for high-grade product lines and optimizing production by early 2018.”

In addition to increasing capacity, investments will focus on equipment and technology upgrades supporting environmental health and safety, quality, and future product development objectives.

Ferro produces ultramarine pigments at plants in Llodio, Spain; Doicesti, Romania; Girardota, Colombia; and Chennai, India.