Dymax Corp. Debuts New Tridak Website

TORRINGTON, CT – Dymax Corp. has introduced a new website for its Tridak® brand filling equipment at www.tridak.com. The site features bench-top and semi-automated systems for filling cartridges and syringes. Visitors to the site will find resources such as videos, product animations, product bulletins, FAQs and user guides.

Tridak manual and semi-automated filling systems provide quick, repeatable filling in as little as 3-5 seconds and are ideal for laboratories or production facilities that may be currently filling syringes by hand. For higher throughput filling needs, single-operator semi-automated filling and sealing is available. In addition, systems integrators are available to assist with equipment design and implementation for companies requiring a custom solution.