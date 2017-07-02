Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions Acquires RP Paint Arrestors

ROCKWALL, TX - Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions announced the acquisition of RP Paint Arrestors, a business of Research Products.

This acquisition will allow Col-Met to expand its product portfolio by now offering a complete line of exhaust paint arrestors. Introduced in the 1950s, RP Paint Arrestors have been providing customers with optimum performance and extended service life. RP Paint Arrestors are disposable paint overspray collectors and have proven to be a cost effective, efficient way to handle virtually every overspray requirement. RP Paint Arrestor products include the 3000-3700 Series, Series S, and Spra-Cube products.

“We are very excited to add this product line to our business. It is an obvious extension to our current product line and will only enhance our ability to serve and support our distributors,” said Charles Cecil, President, Col-Met.

Steve Houston, Col-Met’s Chief Marketing Officer, added, “Col-Met has been on an aggressive growth trajectory for the past few years and an acquisition like this was always part of our strategy. We are extremely excited about this addition and the business opportunities it will bring our distribution partners.”