Federal Building Features Creative Application of DURANAR Coatings

July 2, 2017
PITTSBURGH – DURANAR® coatings by PPG help form meet function on the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt (EGWW) Federal Building in Portland, Oregon. Called a “cornerstone of the federal government’s green building portfolio,” the EGWW Federal Building, constructed in 1974, is now sheathed in a high-performance skin of shading elements and reflecting aluminum reeds and panels fabricated with Duranar coatings in bright silver, bright white and pewter colors. The result is a visually compelling renovation that reduces the building’s energy consumption by 55% compared to the original structure. Designed by SERA Architects of Portland and Cutler Anderson Architects of Seattle, the EGWW Federal Building was named a top-10 project of the year by the American Institute of Architects’ Committee on the Environment (AIA/COTE) for 2016.

This year, PPG is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Duranar coatings, which have been used to protect and enhance high-end architectural landmarks and other commercial buildings all over the world. Based on 70-percent polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) resin and proprietary PPG resin and pigment technologies, Duranar coatings retain their color and gloss through decades of environmental exposure.

 

