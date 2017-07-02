Titan™ ControlMax™ Series High Efficiency Airless (HEA) paint sprayers are easy to use and deliver maximum control when spraying at production speed. For homeowners, handymen and paint contractors, Titan’s new ControlMax sprayers are designed to spray coatings with up to 55% less overspray than conventional airless paint sprayers, while delivering the same productivity. Less overspray reduces masking and cleanup time, wastes less paint, and increases the number of painting applications that can be completed with a sprayer.

ControlMax Series sprayers have a softer, more forgiving spray pattern and produce a consistent finish from start to finish when spraying unthinned coatings. They spray efficiently at lower pressure and are durable. ControlMax sprayers last up to three times longer than comparable airless sprayers in their class, and tips last two times longer than standard high-pressure airless systems. Featuring high-impact polymers and thick gauge metal tubing, these sprayers will stand up to the toughest ongoing use.

There are four ControlMax sprayer models: ControlMax 1500, ControlMax 1700, ControlMax 1700 Pro, and ControlMax 1900 Pro. They are available in the United States and Canada at big-box home improvement retailers, select hardware stores and professional paint retailers. Visit www.controlmaxhea.com.