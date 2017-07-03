Pre-Catalyzed Waterborne Epoxy from Behr Pro is a new, high-performance, GREENGUARD® Gold Certified interior coating suited for use by commercial and residential painting contractors, architects and specifiers. With a highly durable, low-odor and low-VOC formula, BEHR PRO™ Pre-Catalyzed Waterborne Epoxy is designed to withstand the harsh conditions of high traffic commercial, institutional and industrial facilities, such as schools, hospitals, food processing plants and USDA inspected facilities.

Features include:

Excellent chemical and stain resistance to prolong the life of substrates,

Abrasion resistant to withstand repeated cleaning demands,

Outstanding block resistance and mildew-resistant finish,

Fast-drying formula for quick return to service, and

Single component (pre-catalyzed) formula eliminates sweat-in time and pot life.

It is available in one-gallon and five-gallon sizes in Eggshell and Semi-Gloss sheens at select Home Depot stores

BEHR PRO Pre-Catalyzed Waterborne Epoxy can be applied by spray, brush or roller over drywall, cured concrete, wood or other properly prepared and primed interior surfaces.

