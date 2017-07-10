Bisphenol A has already raised concerns in many markets. Substitution is required for several coating applications and will become increasingly important in the future. Laromer® UP 9118, BASF’s new UV-curable resin, offers performance levels comparable to conventional epoxy acrylates, providing an alternative to BPA-based coatings and enabling a low-gloss, natural look due to the matting efficiency of the resin.

https://www.basf.com/us/en/products-and-industries/General-Business-Topics/dispersions/Products/laromer.html