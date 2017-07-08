PPG Hosts Seminar on Newly Revised UL Fire Standard

PITTSBURGH – PPG protective and marine coatings (PMC) business will host a free educational seminar addressing the new UL standard in passive fire protection (PFP). The event will be held on July 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Westin Houston, Memorial City hotel in Houston.

Richard Holliday, PPG Global Director, PFP, and Juan Pablo Leon, PPG Manager, PFP Americas, will be joined by two other industry experts to examine revisions to UL 1709, as well as fire hazards, recent fire-related incidents and guidelines for proper design and specification of fireproofing.

“UL 1709 5th Edition represents some of the biggest changes in the market,” said Pablo Leon. “It’s vital for oil, gas and petrochemical facilities and engineering, procurement and construction firms to thoroughly understand these changes and learn the best solutions to meet these new requirements.”

Other presenters are Fred Hervey, UL Global Business Manager, Building and Life Safety Technologies; and Graham Boaler, Principal Consultant, MMI Engineering.

Seminar attendees will be eligible to earn continuing education units (CEUs) from AlChE, a leading global organization for chemical engineering professionals.

UL 1709 5th Edition, which went into effect on Feb. 24, 2017, incorporates changes in durability testing in accordance with UL 2431/Class 1A testing of horizontal members, multi-section and multi-temperature testing and certification, as well as ISO 22899 (Determination of the resistance to jet fires of passive fire protection materials).

To register for the seminar, titled “Is Your Specified Fireproofing Ready to Meet the UL 1709 Changes?”, e-mail Allie DeBor at debor@ppg.com by July 10.