AkzoNobel Strengthens Global Position in Performance Coatings

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel announced the acquisition of UK-based Flexcrete Technologies Ltd. and an agreement to acquire French manufacturer Disa Technology (Disatech). The deals will further strengthen AkzoNobel's global leadership position in supplying innovative industrial coatings and aerospace and automotive coatings.

Flexcrete Technologies manufactures products primarily used for the protection and repair of concrete substrates. The acquisition will allow AkzoNobel to expand its offering in several key industrial markets, including downstream oil and gas and chemical processing, commercial infrastructure, power, water and wastewater, and mining and mineral processing.

Disatech supplies innovative adhesive films used in the aerospace, transportation and industrial equipment sectors. Headquartered in Limoges, France, the company specializes in the manufacture of self-adhesive vinyl, polyester and polycarbonate films used on aircraft, vehicles, agricultural machinery and other equipment, and is the leader in aerospace technical marking systems.

The deal will bring new technologies and services that complement AkzoNobel's existing portfolio of coatings and films for aerospace and transport sectors.