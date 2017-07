Imerys Filtration Minerals Announces Price Increase

SAN JOSE, CA - Imerys Filtration Minerals Inc. will raise prices for products shipped from North America, effective August 1, 2017. The increase will range from 3-10%, subject to any provisions in individual contracts. The price increase supports continual investments and rising costs in mining, manufacturing, maintenance, quality systems, and environmental compliance and sustainability. The price increase will apply across all diatomite, perlite, cellulose and silicate-based products.