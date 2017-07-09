Workshop on Applications for Synthetic Latices Offered in October

DURHAM, NH - Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education LLC is offering a three-day workshop, “Rheology Fundamentals & Applications for Synthetic Latices and Associated Coating Formulations,” Oct. 11-13, 2017, in Las Vegas. The workshop will provide industrial scientists and engineers with an intensive, interactive workshop on the rheological characteristics of synthetic latices as they are produced via the emulsion polymerization process.

The training is directed towards those in industry who use laboratory, pilot and/or commercial-scale reactors to make latex for use in coating formulations, pressure-sensitive adhesives, caulks and sealants. It is also directed towards those who purchase latex for use in their own formulated dispersions for similar applications.

The three-day workshop will include discussions, demonstrations, problem solving and case studies. Participating faculty members are Donald C. Sundberg and Raymond H. Fernando.

For additional information, e-mail info@epced.com.