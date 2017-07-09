SAPICI Releases Position Statement on the European Diisocyanates Restriction Proposal

CARONNO PERTUSELLA, Italy — SAPICI has released a Positioning Statement and Recommendations on the European Diisocyanates Restriction Proposal submitted by Germany to the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) and currently subject to public consultation. The complete SAPICI document is downloadable from the company’s website.

While fully endorsing and implementing the strictest standards for the respect of human health and environmental and protection, SAPICI recommends that the identification and implementation of parameters and methods for chemical products evaluation and circulation in Europe should not damage the European chemical industry’s license to operate and its ability to develop and offer polyurethane-based customized solutions to its clients. The company also stated that the restrictions should not impact the international competitiveness of the European industry at large.

SAPICI stated that since 2004 it has been developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced polyurethane products and solutions fully compliant even with the proposed further restrictions suggested by the German Dossier submitted to ECHA.

“SAPICI is confident that any further decisions regarding the use and circulation of chemicals in Europe will be taken in respect of the demonstrated commitment, the achieved results and the progressive continuous improvements that the industry through its players has been able to show and sustain,” said Cristian Furiosi, CEO of SAPICI.

SAPICI reassured clients that while continuing to invest in new products, the company is not planning to discontinue its standard polyurethane product range.

Established in Italy in 1936, SAPICI develops and manufactures advanced and high-performance polyurethane products for applications that include coatings.