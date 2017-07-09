Evonik Bundles Its Expertise in Crosslinking Technology

PARSIPPANY, NJ – Evonik Industries AG announced that it has combined its isophorone chemistry and epoxy curing agents business in the new Crosslinkers Business Line as of July 1, 2017. The newly formed business line, headed by Min Chong, will be part of the Resource Efficiency Segment.

With the acquisition of Air Products' epoxy curing agents business and Evonik's long-time experience in isophorone chemistry, Evonik has a very broad technology platform and expertise in crosslinker technology.

The new Crosslinkers Business Line offers a broad range of products and competencies for coatings and adhesives, civil engineering as well as for high-performance elastomers and composites.

Evonik is the pioneer in isophorone chemistry and covers the entire value chain: isophorone, diamine, as well as di-isocyanate and polyisocyanate. Additionally, the product portfolio contains a full toolbox of amine curing agents for ambient and heat-cure applications. The products are mainly used in industrial applications due to their mechanical strength, durability, chemical resistance and excellent adhesion properties.

“Combining both businesses into one new unit gives Evonik the chance to offer a variety of products for epoxy and polyurethane applications under one roof now, be it basic amines, isocyanate monomers, polyisocyanates or formulated epoxy hardeners,” said Claus Rettig, Chairman of the Board of Management, Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH.

Production facilities in Europe, North America, and Asia ensure optimal proximity to markets and customers and open up attractive growth opportunities.

The Crosslinkers portfolio includes the following brands: Amicure®, Ancamide®, Ancamine®, Ancarez®, Ancatherm®, Anquamine®, Anquawhite®, Curezol®, Dicyanex®, Eplink™, Epodil®, Hybridur®, Imicure®, Nourybond®, Sunmide®, VESTAGON®, VESTAMIN®, VESTANAT® VESTASOL®.

