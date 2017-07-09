Arkema Coating Resins Recognizes GE Chaplin

CARY, NC - Arkema Coating Resins has named GE Chaplin, Flemington, NJ, the 2016 North American Distributor of the Year for helping build better relationships with customers, outstanding technical expertise and strong financial growth in the past year.

GE Chaplin focuses on flexible and clear PVC products and distributes plastic additives in North America for Arkema.

“The team at GE Chaplin works intimately with customers and suppliers to provide the best possible plastic additives solution based on project needs,” said Aldo Sousa, Senior Account Manager with Arkema. “That level of service isn’t something most distributors can offer. It requires a combination of a strong technical expertise and the industry relationships needed to match the right technology with the final product.”

GE Chaplin has been in business for 29 years and a distributor of Arkema plastic additives for many years. Arkema selected the company based on internal polling and rigorous performance criteria. This marks the first year Arkema gave this award to a distributor.

“As our coating resins and plastic additives business has grown the past few years, we have seen the increasing importance of reliable and knowledgeable distributors,” said Mike Wurst, Market Manager for Plastic Additives at Arkema. “Today, companies like GE Chaplin are crucial to our business success. This award lets us recognize the role they play as we work together in the industry.”

Arkema presented GE Chaplin with the award on June 16, 2017, in Cary, North Carolina.