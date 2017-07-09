RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

MEDINA, OH – RPM International Inc. announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on July 31, 2017, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2017.

RPM's last cash dividend increase of 9.1% in October 2016 marked its 43rd consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all 19,000 publicly-traded U.S. companies. At a share price of $54.00, RPM's dividend yield would be 2.2%.