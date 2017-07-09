AkzoNobel Extends Interstores Marine Coatings Product Range

AMSTERDAM - Ship owners and operators can now enjoy a new level of flexibility and expand the options available for cost-effective onboard maintenance following the launch of a new multi-purpose one-pack primer from AkzoNobel's marine coatings business, the supplier of International® coatings.

Interstores® Alkyd Primer is the latest addition to the Interstores range and is compatible with most AkzoNobel marine coatings topcoat options. Specifically created with the needs of crew in mind, it is specially formulated for brush and roller application and is suitable for all substrates above the waterline.

Commenting on the new product, Oscar Wezenbeek, Managing Director at AkzoNobel's Marine Coatings business, said, "Delivering globally accessible and easy-to-use onboard primers and top coats is essential for productive onboard maintenance, especially in an industry where seafarers face increasing time and cost pressures."

"With the addition of Interstores Alkyd Primer, the Interstores range is now fully equipped to meet the full spectrum of onboard maintenance requirements. Combined with carefully selected global port availability, we can effectively support ship operators to pick up the products in the most cost-effective locations with minimal lead time."

Compatible with all existing coatings systems and formulated for ease of application, the Interstores range has been sold to more than 3,000 vessels since launch. The range consists of Interstores Alkyd (top coat), Interstores Polyurethane (top coat), Interstores Epoxy Primer, and now Interstores Alkyd Primer, affording users a complete suite of options.

A vital part of effective onboard maintenance is ensuring that products are available when and where they are needed. Interstores is part of AkzoNobel's streamlined "port and product offer," which ensures Interstores is available in the world's major ports, with minimal lead time.

For more information about Interstores Alkyd Primer, visit http://bit.ly/InterStores.