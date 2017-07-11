Names in the News

Lincoln Fine Ingredients Hires New Account Manager

July 11, 2017
LINCOLN, RI - Lincoln Fine Ingredients, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals, has added Matt Driver as its newest Account Manager in Southern California.

Driver's role will be to cultivate new and current customer relationships within Southern California. With over four years of experience in specialty materials distribution, he held roles in chemical procurement and sales in Connecticut while at Nexeo Solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to our West Coast team,” said Walter W. Martish III, President of Lincoln Fine Ingredients. “Matt’s knowledge in specialty chemical distribution and entrepreneurial spirit will be a tremendous asset to Lincoln’s commitment to organic growth supported by our world-class suppliers.”

