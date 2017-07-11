Sherwin-Williams Names Color Marketing Manager

CLEVELAND – Sherwin-Williams, through its Industrial Wood Coatings Division, has appointed Lauren West to the position of Color Marketing Manager. She will be based at the Sherwin-Williams Global Color and Design Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, a full-service design studio, application center and technical lab serving the wood industry with customized support for every step of the finishing process.

“Lauren’s extensive background in furniture and interior merchandising, design, education and marketing will be a valuable asset to our wood finishing operation and in our customers’ businesses. We are excited to welcome her to our growing team of experts dedicated to providing industry-leading finishing solutions,” said Dennis Karnstein, President and General Manager, Sherwin-Williams, Industrial Wood Coatings Division.

West will be responsible for global color, design and marketing efforts for the kitchen cabinets, furniture, building products, flooring, architectural millwork and specialty wood product market segments. Along with a team of color stylists, she will oversee color trend and lifestyle monitoring, research and analysis to assist customers around the world as they select coatings to optimize retail appeal.

“I’m thrilled to join Sherwin-Williams because of the company’s commitment to ensuring customers gain a competitive edge by identifying and achieving the right color and finish for their products,” said West. “I look forward to bringing my passion for interior design to help designers and manufacturers realize their full market potential.”

West began her career in furniture and interiors as a showroom/gallery interior designer for manufacturer Rowe Furniture, a buyer at Wayside Furniture and a merchandise manager for Bassett Furniture, where she reimagined, renovated and re-merchandised corporate showrooms, stores and galleries. At the same time, West also started her own business, Interior Design Services LLC, where she consulted for residential and commercial projects. For 15 years, West directed merchandising, design, education and communication efforts for Natuzzi Group. Prior to joining Sherwin-Williams, West led product development and brand management for Uttermost Co.