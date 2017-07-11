ShayoNano USA Inc. Hires Manufacturing Manager

STAFFORD, TX - ShayoNano USA Inc., a subsidiary of ShayoNano PTE Ltd. Singapore, has hired Miguel Escamilla Jr., who will join the ShayoNano team as Manufacturing Manager at its recently inaugurated facility in Stafford, Texas. Escamilla is a recent graduate of Texas A&M University, where he received a degree in industrial engineering. He will utilize his expertise in project planning and process improvement to oversee production of ShayoNano’s nanochemistry products for the paint and coatings industry.