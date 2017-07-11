Dow Expands Polyurethanes Service Centers Network

HORGEN, Switzerland - Dow Polyurethanes, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Co., announced the opening of a new Polyurethanes Service Center in Romania, expanding an already strong network of more than 20 sites for production, development and technical service across the EMEAI region. Located in Brasov County, the new center is equipped with technical and commercial capabilities to serve customers in Romania, Bulgaria and the wider Balkan region with high-quality polyurethane materials. Further network expansion plans are anticipated later this year with a similar center due to open in Africa dedicated to support customer needs in the Middle East and Africa region.

The new Polyurethanes Service Centers will help accelerate both existing and new opportunities in the Balkan, Middle East and Africa regions, improving the speed and efficiency of application development. They will provide customers’ access to laboratory and equipment capabilities and tailored technical service, including product demonstrations, prototype development and mechanical testing of final materials. Additionally, the centers will provide training opportunities for customers and have warehousing capabilities for several polyurethane systems.

Dow Polyurethanes develops and delivers a broad portfolio of technologies and customized solutions to customers in a variety of industries under its DurableScience, ComfortScience and InsulationScience category brands. The business manufactures and sells key chemical components as well as fully formulated polyurethane systems for rigid, semi-rigid and flexible foams, and coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and composites.