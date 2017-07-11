Dowd and Guild Inc. to Distribute LANXESS’ Material Protection Products

PITTSBURGH – LANXESS Corp.’s Material Protection Products (MPP) business unit has appointed Dowd and Guild Inc. as its distribution partner for the western United States, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, effective June 1, 2017.

“We are very excited to extend our presence for the CASE market in the western U.S. with the great team and complementary portfolio of Dowd and Guild Inc.,” said Wilson Nova, Head of Sales for North America for the LANXESS MPP biocides business line.

“The addition of LANXESS MPP is a key part of our strategy to expand our product portfolio into the CASE market, and we are pleased to grow our relationship with LANXESS to include MPP in addition to the Inorganic Pigments group,” said Howard Guild, President of Dowd and Guild Inc.

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, and with a sales office in Cerritos, California, Dowd and Guild Inc. covers the western region of the United States with nine sales representatives and multiple warehouse locations.

LANXESS MPP business unit is a leading manufacturer of biocidal active ingredients and formulations for numerous applications, supported by a global technical and regulatory network. With an extensive portfolio of antimicrobial active ingredients, preservatives and disinfectants, LANXESS delivers customized solutions for many market sectors, including: wood protection, paint and coatings, construction, disinfection, water treatment, and the beverage industry.