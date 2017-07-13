CNX Distribution Hires Account Manager

HURST, TX - CNX Distribution, a Maroon Group company and a distributor of specialty chemicals, has hired Rick Knubley as its newest Account Manager. Knubley will cover the greater Gulf Coast area, which includes Houston, Beaumont, and Port Arthur, Texas, as well as Lake Charles, Lafayette, and the Geismar, Louisiana, areas.

With more than 27 years of distribution sales in the chemical business, including working for Univar and Brenntag, Knubley considers his greatest accomplishment to be his consistent ability to help customers solve technical problems. During his career, Knubley has taken on major projects for high-end customers involving the optimization of water-treatment systems, the design and installation of a specialty chemical blending system for an oil and gas customer, and other projects that have netted companies new business profitability.

"I am extremely excited to leverage the talents of Rick Knubley within our organization," said Bill Ward, Vice President of CNX Distribution. "His industrial knowledge and deep understanding of the distribution business will significantly impact our platforms for new business across all markets we now serve."