Classic Dyestuffs and Standard Colors Earn ISO 9001:2015 Certification

HIGH POINT, NC — Classic Dyestuffs Inc. and Standard Color Inc. announced that both companies have earned ISO 9001:2015 certifications after successfully completing an independent audit of their quality management system by Eagle Registrations Inc. of Dayton, Ohio.

This certification demonstrates the companies' ability to consistently provide products and services that satisfy the needs of the customer and fulfill applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Certification requires a commitment from top management to align quality with broader business strategies and increase performance through continuous process improvement.

“Everyone in our organization is justifiably proud of this achievement,” said President Thomas Picha. “Our entire staff has worked diligently to meet the stringent qualifications for certification. Earning this globally respected designation gives our customers greater confidence knowing we provide the highest quality products and services.”

ISO 9001:2015 is a global standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an independent, non-governmental organization with a membership of 161 national standards bodies. Key requirements for certification include identifying and managing risk, top management commitment, adding value to the business and its customers, controlling key processes, record keeping, corrective action plans, and continuous improvement.

Founded in 1979, Classic Dyestuffs Inc. specializes in hard-to-find dyes. The company is a leader in contract dye services and maintains a facility for grinding, blending and packaging of powder and liquid dyes. Standard Colors Inc. is a leading supplier in the colorant industry, providing dyes, pigments and specialty chemicals to a broad spectrum of industries. Headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, the companies serve primary markets in the United States and operate a global supply chain with facilities in China and Latin America.