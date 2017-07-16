D.B. Becker Hires Account Manager

CLINTON, NJ - D.B. Becker, a Maroon Group company, announced the appointment David Hyde to the position of Account Manager. Hyde will cover Tennessee, northern Georgia, South Carolina and parts of other surrounding states in the Southeastern Region.

For more than 19 years, Hyde has served the coatings and thermoset plastics industries in various product development, technical service and technical management roles. He transitioned from a technical role into a sales role three and a half years ago, and enjoys helping customers utilize the best products and processes to maximize success.

“David is a nice fit to our team,” said Mike Maginnis, S.E. Regional Sales Manager. “He has great credentials, and he knows the territory. Finding him was a long time coming, but he will be hitting the ground running and be a solid boost to the southeast. We’re happy to have him on board.”

Founded in 1954, D.B. Becker is a distributor of specialty resins, additives, pigments and packaging, with operations based in Clinton, New Jersey.