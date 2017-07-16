Ship & Shore Environmental Inc. Names Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES - Anu D. Vij has joined Ship & Shore Environmental Inc. as Chief Operating Officer. Ship & Shore is a U.S. environmental, pollution abatement and energy solutions firm specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. The company considers Vij a key addition to its strategic growth plans. Vij brings over two decades of experience in the environmental, chemical, petrochemical and air pollution control industries. He is experienced in a full range of process and mechanical systems, and has specific expertise in thermal oxidation technologies.

As Chief Operating Officer for Ship & Shore Environmental Inc., Vij will oversee sales, finance, engineering, project management, procurement, production and service groups along with providing leadership for business development in existing and new markets for the company.

"Anu joins us during a period of rapid growth. He is the ideal addition to the Ship & Shore team," said Anoosheh Oskouian, President and CEO at Ship & Shore. "Throughout his two-decade career, he has excelled in various key functions such as business development and execution in our industry, so we feel incredibly fortunate to have him. With Anu's addition, our management team now has well over 100 years of direct experience in the air pollution control industry."