STI Polymer Hires Industry Veteran as Technical Director

SANFORD, NC. – STI Polymer, a provider and developer of acrylic and styrene acrylic polymers, announced that Dr. Luis Varela de la Rosa has been named Technical Director. As the new Technical Director, Dr. Varela will lead STI’s research and development team in creating new products and advanced formulations.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Varela join our team. We believe he can help us build polymers that really cater to the needs of our clients,” said Jeff Lamb, President of STI Polymer. “He is well known in the industry for his innovative and thorough approach, and his experience will prove invaluable as STI Polymer moves forward to design and deliver the highest quality polymers in the market.”

An industry veteran, Varela is well regarded for this expertise and cutting-edge research in the field. He has published articles in Adhesives and Sealants Industry Magazine and the Journal of Polymer Science Part A: Polymer Chemistry. In 2001 and 2003, he delivered presentations at the Pressure Sensitive Tape Council, and in 2014, he gave the presentation, “Surfactants, Defoamers, and Rheology Modifiers,” for the Adhesives and Sealants Council, Waterborne Adhesives Short Course.

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to join the team at STI in their mission to provide the highest quality polymers to their customers,” Varela said. “I look forward to enhancing the product line at STI, starting with building a new development lab to drive innovation in the markets we serve, particularly adhesives and white roof elastomeric coatings.”