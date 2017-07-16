Waterborne Symposium Issues Call for Papers

NEW ORLEANS - Abstract submission for the 45th Annual International Waterborne, High-Solids, and Powder Coatings Symposium is now open. The symposium will take place Feb. 4-9, 2018, in New Orleans.

Industry professionals are invited to submit papers pertaining to new and emerging technologies related to materials, processes, production, characterization, application and markets in the field of surface coatings. Suggested topics include, but are not limited to, waterborne, high solids, nano (structure or technology), emulsion, additives, corrosion, UV, pigments, powder coatings, and general session (all other coatings related topics).

Papers will be selected based on the submitted abstracts. All speakers must submit a paper for publication in the event’s annual proceedings book. Papers principally commercial in nature will not be accepted. Papers must be original and represent recent advancements in coatings science or related disciplines.

Abstracts are due Friday, September 15, 2017. Click here for more information about submitting an abstract. Click here for more information about the symposium.