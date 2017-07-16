CCAI Installs 2017-18 Board and Officers, Announces 2016-17 Award Winners

During the 2017 CCAI Annual Meeting in New Mexico, the Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI) installed its 2017-18 National Board of Directors & Officers. CCAI also held its Annual Awards Ceremony to recognize the CCAI Chapter User and Supplier of the Year and announce the 2017 James F. & David J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year, CCAI’s highest accolade, the James F. & David J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented to Kevin Coursin of Engineered Finishing Systems. CCAI has honored 12 recipients in the 11 years it has presented this award. This year, Coursin was honored for his dedication and commitment to CCAI. Coursin joined CCAI in 2003, and during his 14 years of membership, he has been very active. He has served his chapter as treasurer and has been a member of the chapter board for many years. Coursin regularly attends chapter events and ensures his staff is involved in all chapter events and activities. In addition to supporting his local chapter, Coursin has served on the CCAI National Board for 10 years; he has served in all of the national officers positions, including National President. Coursin is currently serving as Chair of CCAI’s Membership Committee. Coursin has also presented at numerous CCAI conferences and training seminars.

Upon receipt of this respected award, Coursin remarked, "I would like to thank CCAI for bestowing the James F. and David J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award upon me. It is a great feeling to be recognized by your peers for work put in on behalf of the organization. It is a great honor to be counted among the best in the finishing industry who have already received this award. We and all the staff at CCAI continuously work towards a common goal of improving our industry. I hope to continue to serve CCAI for many years and help the association achieve many more of our goals. Thank you again for this honor."

CCAI also honored its Chapter User and Supplier of the Year recipients at the Awards ceremony. Each year, chapters recognize a User and Supplier member for their service and dedication to their respective chapter.

The 2016-17 Chapter Award winners are: Central States Chapter – Nathan Finney, IHD Powdercoat Services Inc., and Josh Gilmore, IntelliFinishing; Georgia Chapter - Derek Dennis, Matrix Powder Technology; Iowa/Central Illinois Chapter – Seth Padilla, Macon of Kewanee, and Kevin Irving, AZZ Metal Coatings; Las Vegas Chapter – Tony Sclafani, AR Iron LLC, and Sercy Spears, Coral Chemical Co.; Northern Illinois Chapter – Kevin Coursin, Engineered Finishing Systems; Salt Lake City Chapter – Ginny Phommavongsay, Martin Door Manufacturing, and Ron Lum, Coral Chemical Co.; Southern California Chapter - Shivie Dhillon, Sundial Powder Coating, and Antonio Tapia, Coral Chemical Co.; Twin Cities Chapter – Angela Kokesh, Life Fitness, and Pat Cullen, Cullen Equipment LLC; West Michigan Chapter - Marc Sanchez, Techno-Coat Inc., and Dale Mulder, ChemQuest Inc..; and Wisconsin Chapter – Will Hochschild, Wacker Neuson Corp., and Terry Welch, Prime Coatings Co.

CCAI is very pleased to have the leadership of the following individuals serve as the Officers of National Board of Directors for 2017-18:

President - Ron Lum, Coral Chemical Co. (Southern California Chapter);

Vice President - Bill Oney, Therma-Tron-X (Wisconsin Chapter);

Treasurer - Duane Fudge, Chemetall (unaffiliated); and

Recent Past President - Kevin Coursin, Engineered Finishing Systems (Northern Illinois Chapter).

In addition to the officers, serving on the National Board of Directors for the 2017-18 year will be: Shivie Dhillon, SunDial Powder Coatings – Southern California Chapter; Jim Gallagher, Harley Davidson - Wisconsin Chapter; Kevin Irving, AZZ Metal Coatings – Iowa/Central Illinois Chapter; Loren Keene, Pneu-Mech Systems Mfg. – Central States Chapter; Dan Labrecque, Tiger Drylac USA, Inc. – West Michigan Chapter; Todd Luciano, Products Finishing – Greater Cincinnati Chapter; Jim Malloy, Kolene Corp. - Unaffiliated; Ron McMahon, – Northern Ohio Chapter; Tim Milner, JIT Powder Coating – Twin Cities Chapter; Tony Sclafani, AR Iron, LLC – Las Vegas Chapter; Mark Walsworth, Nordic Ware Inc. – Twin Cities Chapter; Bob Warren, – West Michigan Chapter; Sam Woehler, George Koch Sons, LLC – Unaffiliated; Serving as Ex-officio Board member is; Larry Melgary, Northern Coatings & Chemicals – Wisconsin Chapter.