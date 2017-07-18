Diamond Vogel Introduces Ultra-Premium Latex Paint

ORANGE CITY, IA — Diamond Vogel has introduced Avalon, an ultra-premium latex paint engineered to save homeowners and professional painting contractors time and effort. Avalon hides better than traditional wall paints, allowing more surface to be covered with less work. It has exceptional flow and leveling resulting in a smooth, even paint film, helping novice painters look like experts. Avalon is extremely durable and stain resistant, keeping painted surfaces looking new longer.

“Our customers will delight in the amount of quality and value Avalon provides,” said Doug Vogel, Vice-President of Trade Marketing, Diamond Vogel Paints. “Avalon is the next step in our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with paint that delivers unparalleled quality. We can’t wait to have them try it.”

One of the unique features of Avalon is the new Ultra White Base. It is exceptionally white, ensuring colors have incredible depth, vibrancy, and clarity while still having remarkable hide. Ultra White Base has 25% more hiding pigment than the previous Pure White Base, delivering full color opacity at thinner paint film thicknesses.

Avalon is available in flat, matte, eggshell, satin and semi-gloss. It can be tinted to thousands of color possibilities. Visit www.diamondvogel.com/avalon.