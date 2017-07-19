United and Mineral Chemical Corp. Appoints Manager of Pigments Division

LYNDHURST, NJ – United and Mineral Chemical Corp. (UMC), Lyndhurst, New Jersey, announced that Marty Towey has been promoted to Manager – Pigments Division. Towey will oversee the sales program for daylight fluorescent and organic pigments. He joined UMC in 2015 as a Sales Representative and is known for his ability to be a team player and overcome problems during challenging times.

Prior to joining UMC, Towey gained experience as an Account Manager for EMD/Merck, Sandream and Stan Chem and has been instrumental in fostering strong relationships with his customers, suppliers and distributors. With over 20 years of experience in the effect pigments field, he is proven leader specializing in commitment to excellence for successful sales and marketing programs.

Towey can be reached at mtowey@umccorp.com or 201/507.3000.

UMC specializes in the import and distribution of chemical raw materials; organic, fluorescent, and phosphorescent pigments; and pigments for security.