Chief Operating Officer of Birla Carbon to Retire

ATLANTA/MUMBAI, India – Birla Carbon announced that Kevin Boyle has decided to retire as Chief Operating Officer. Boyle has served in this role since the acquisition of Columbian Chemicals Co. by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) in 2011. His retirement will become effective August 31, 2017.

“I have enjoyed my time with Birla Carbon and am proud of our accomplishments along with the entire team,” Boyle commented. “While it is always difficult to decide when to step away, it is the right time for me and my family, as well as the company, to make a positive transition.”

Dr. Santrupt B. Misra, Birla Carbon’s Chief Executive Officer, speaking on behalf of the Aditya Birla Group, said, “We greatly appreciate Kevin’s commitment and leadership to Birla Carbon. Kevin has made several significant contributions beginning with the smooth integration of Columbian Chemicals into the Aditya Birla Group to form the global leader in carbon black. We are fortunate to have had the benefit of his vision and business acumen.”

The Aditya Birla Group has appointed John A. Loudermilk to serve as Chief Operating Officer and to lead Birla Carbon effective September 1. Loudermilk joined Birla Carbon with the acquisition of Columbian Chemicals in 2011 after joining Columbian in 2005. He has held several key leadership positions including as Vice President, Global Operations, and Chief Technology Officer and, most recently, President, North America, Europe & Africa. Prior to joining Columbian Chemicals, Loudermilk worked for Solutia Inc. and its predecessor, Monsanto Co., in diverse leadership roles in business management, sales, supply chain and manufacturing.

Dr. Misra added, “John’s experience leading various aspects of our business will ensure a smooth transition and enable him to be successful in the COO role. John is a strong and passionate leader who has the full confidence of the Aditya Birla Group to continue our journey to be the most respected, dynamic and sustainable global carbon black business.”

Birla Carbon is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon black and a flagship business of the $41 billion Aditya Birla Group. The company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities.