Wilden Launches New E-Commerce Store

GRAND TERRACE, CA – Wilden®, part of PSG®, a Dover company and a leader in air-operated double-diaphragm pump technology, has launched a new e-commerce store. Found at wildenstore.psgdover.com, the new online Wilden Store is the first self-directed platform of its kind for any pump brand in the industry.

“Along with our channel partners, we are very proud to offer our customers a market-leading e-commerce platform that meets the on-demand needs and buying habits of our customers,” said Michael Solso, Americas – Director of Business Development for Wilden and PSG.

The Wilden Store provides end users with an online, convenient shopping environment. Not only can users easily find appropriate and authentic spare parts and accessories for their Wilden pumps by using the Wilden Store, they can also find comparable Wilden pumps based on competitor part numbers.

The new Wilden Store will also provide Wilden the flexibility to move quickly with new market demands and products since it utilizes a self-directed, customer-focused e-commerce environment while leveraging delivery through Wilden’s existing distribution network. This new e-commerce platform integrates a localized distributor network that will provide product, service and technical support once a customer purchases a Wilden product online. This ensures the products end users receive are authorized Wilden components.