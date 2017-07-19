Lincoln Fine Ingredients Names New Vice President

LINCOLN, RI – Lincoln Fine Ingredients, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, has appointed Jean-Luc Joye Vice President, Principal Management, CARE.

With over 20 years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry, Joye’s role will be to manage Lincoln Fine Ingredients’ principals and to cultivate new strategic partnerships. For the past 10 years, Joye headed the Consumer Care business of Solvay North America and, most recently, Clariant Corp.

“We are excited to have Jean-Luc join Lincoln Fine Ingredients, a Maroon Group company,” said Walter W. Martish III, President of Lincoln Fine Ingredients. “This is a milestone for our organization and speaks volumes to the investments that the Maroon Group is making to position our company, our customers and our principal partners for future success.”