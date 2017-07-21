Jason Industries Elects New Board Member

MILWAUKEE – Jason Industries Inc. announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Brian K. Kobylinski has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

Kobylinski was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Jason Industries effective December 1, 2016, after joining the company as Chief Operating Officer in April 2016.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Koby to the board. He has provided excellent operational leadership and strategic direction for the business since he joined the company last year. His experience, knowledge and deep understanding of industrial businesses make him a valuable addition to the board,” said Jeffry N. Quinn Chairman of Jason Industries’ board of directors.