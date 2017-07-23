Full Technical Program Available for the Photopolymerization Fundamentals 2017 Conference

BOULDER, CO – The complete technical program is now available for the Photopolymerization Fundamentals 2017 conference, which takes place Sept. 17-20, 2017, at the St. Julien Hotel in Boulder, Colorado.

The UV Curing industry has grown tremendously since its beginnings in the early 1970s, and the Photopolymerization Fundamentals conference was started to keep up with the rapid advances. The conference will include numerous scientific presentations on a wide range of photopolymerization topics, an open atmosphere where interaction and technical networking are encouraged, a poster session and vendor exhibit mixer with drinks sponsored by FlackTek, and a student poster competition and award sponsored by the Polymer Chemistry journal. The event will offer reduced rates for students to promote interaction between industrial scientists and students

The meeting also includes a Tabletop Vendor Exhibit concurrent with the poster session. Vendors that will be exhibiting include Allnex, Sartomer, IGM Resins, Heraeus Noblelight, FlackTek, MPD Chemicals, Honle UV America and Colorado Photopolymer Solutions. For more information about exhibiting, visit http://radtechintl.org/Photopolymer2017#pf-sponsor.

Visit the Photopolymerization Fundamentals 2017 website to check out the full technical program and to register.