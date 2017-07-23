EPA Releases Preliminary 2016 Toxics Release Inventory Data

WASHINGTON - On July 19, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the preliminary 2016 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) dataset, the most current TRI data available. These facility-level data show the chemicals that industrial facilities manufacture, process or otherwise use and release into the environment. The data also show pollution prevention activities initiated by individual facilities during 2016. The data are available in Envirofacts and in downloadable files on the TRI website.

Users should note that while the preliminary data have undergone the basic data quality checks included in the online TRI reporting software, they have not undergone the complete TRI data quality process. In addition, EPA doesn’t aggregate or summarize these data, or offer any analysis or interpretation of them.

The agency will update the preliminary dataset several times in August and September based on information from facilities. EPA will publish the complete, quality-checked 2016 dataset in October, followed by the 2016 TRI National Analysis in January 2018.