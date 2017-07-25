AkzoNobel Announces New Structure for Executive Committee

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel announced a new structure for its executive committee. The change is designed to drive operational excellence, increase customer focus, and build further momentum and speed into the organization.

In the new executive committee, the following roles will continue: Chief Executive Officer (Thierry Vanlancker), Chief Financial Officer (Maëlys Castella), General Counsel (Sven Dumoulin) and Chief Human Resources Officer (Marten Booisma).

Changes to the executive committee include Ruud Joosten, former head of Decorative Paints, serving as Chief Operating Officer and David Allen, elevated to the executive committee, serving as Integrated Supply Chain Leader. In addition, Werner Fuhrmann will return to AkzoNobel in the role of head of Specialty Chemicals.

Ruud Joosten is now the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Paints & Coatings. Working closely with CEO Thierry Vanlancker, the COO will lead the Performance Coatings and Decorative Paints businesses. He will be responsible for accelerating growth, the execution of the company's strategy and the performance to deliver on the agreed targets.

In addition, the direct responsibility for the paint and coatings operations, including all manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, site management, health & safety (HSE&S), and procurement, will now fall under the responsibility of the Integrated Supply Chain Leader, David Allen.

CEO Thierry Vanlancker commented, "We aim to build on the successful foundation of operational excellence that AkzoNobel has laid over the past years. With Ruud Joosten stepping up as our new COO and David Allen joining our Executive Committee in the role of Integrated Supply Chain Leader, this new executive committee will be faster to drive integrated business planning and quick decision making. It will also enable optimal alignment between business needs and operational and supply chain delivery."

"I am also delighted to welcome Werner Fuhrmann back to head up Specialty Chemicals and lead on the separation. His unique knowledge of the company and industry experience, having worked for almost 40 years at AkzoNobel, including running the Specialty Chemicals Business prior to my joining last year, make him an ideal person to lead the separation. It's great to have him back on board," said Vanlancker.