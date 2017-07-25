Coatings Industry Veteran Retires

MINNEAPOLIS - The Northwestern Society for Coatings Technology announced that Jeff Gundry, who started in the coatings business in 1967, recently retired. Gundry started with Worum Chemical in 1967, worked for a time at the Minnesota Highway Department, served in the U.S. Navy, was hired again by Worum before moving to positions at Horton Earl (which became Cary Co.), Commerce Industrial Chemical, Sierra Corp. and most recently as a Lab Technician at Hirshfield’s Paint.