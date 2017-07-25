KTA-Tator Inc. Offers SSPC PCCP Support Services

PITTSBURGH – The processes associated with becoming certified through the SSPC Painting Contractor Certification Program (PCCP) can be overwhelming and time consuming. KTA-Tator Inc. has introduced SSPC PCCP Support Services to assist firms in meeting the requirements of several of the qualification procedures. These include QP1- Field Application to Complex Industrial Structures; QP2- Field Removal of Hazardous Coatings from Complex Structures; QP3- Shop Application of Complex Protective Coatings Systems; QP6- Standard Procedure for Evaluating the Qualifications of Contractors Who Apply Thermal Spray (Metallizing) for Corrosion Protection of Steel and Concrete Structures; QP9- Standard Procedure for Evaluating the Qualification of Commercial Painting & Coating Contractors; and QS1- Standard Procedure for Evaluating a Contractor’s Advanced Quality Management System.

The program is headed by KTA Environmental Health & Safety Manager Dan O’Malley. “More and more, we’re seeing that many DOTs, government, wastewater treatment facilities and water supply companies are requiring that surface preparation and coating application be performed by a contractor who is QP certified. Over the last five years, we’ve helped over 55 companies obtain QP certification. We’re excited about the addition of QP6, QP9 and QS1 to our list of service offerings to allow us to assist more companies,” said O’Malley.

KTA provides support in the following areas: document review (review of the completed application package and required documentation), training (assist those personnel with coatings inspection responsibilities in obtaining the proper training to meet the SSPC PCCP requirements), site survey (identify potential weaknesses in quality control efforts), site safety assessments (evaluate work practice compliance with the Corporate Safety & Health Program and applicable OSHA regulations), corporate safety and health programs (prepare the required Corporate Safety and Health Program under direction of Certified Industrial Hygienists and Certified Safety Professionals), and quality control manuals (programs address management procedures, technical capabilities and quality control).

As a final step in the certification process, KTA can also perform a mock audit for companies interested in obtaining their PCCP certification. O’Malley credits this final step as one of the main reasons that KTA has “consistently assisted the contractor in passing the SSPC audits.” After becoming certified, KTA also helps companies through the process of maintaining their QP status to ensure that their investment is protected.

For more information, contact Dan O’Malley at 412/788.1300 x 138, e-mail domalley@kta.com or visit http://kta.com/sspc-pccp-support-services/.