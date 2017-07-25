Axalta Powder Coatings Chosen to Protect Tallest Tower in Malaysia

PHILADELPHIA – Axalta Coating Systems, in collaboration with Euro Façade, Superb Aluminium and Mulia Group, will supply its Alesta® powder coatings for The Exchange 106 tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With completion scheduled for 2018, the impressive skyscraper will be the tallest building in Malaysia, transforming the city’s International Financial District.

The Exchange 106 is the latest flagship project of Mulia Group, Indonesia’s leading commercial property developer, which is renowned for its cutting-edge design, efficient space planning and operational excellence. Designed to be the most luxurious office skyscraper in the world, the iconic tower will exemplify the most innovative construction strategies.

Euro Façade Tech Sdn Bhd, Superb Aluminium Industries Sdn Bhd, and ultimately Mulia Group, selected Axalta products due to their unique, metallic finish, as well as Axalta’s strong technical support and convenient lead time. The group chose Axalta’s Alesta SD Silver Trophy Grey and Alesta AP Beige Matt to coat the curtainwall aluminum extrusions and back pans of the structure. In addition to their high-performance attributes, the Alesta coatings met the chief designer's vision and the overall concept of the building.

“Axalta works diligently at maintaining a product portfolio with the latest innovations in color and technology to support such monumental buildings across the globe,” said Mike Cash, Senior Vice President and President of Industrial Coatings at Axalta. “We are honored to play a part in protecting and contributing to the beauty of this renowned architectural masterpiece in Malaysia.”

The Exchange 106 will stand 106 floors high at the southern gateway to the capital. The building is also designed to be environmentally sustainable and will be certified under the Green Building Index (GBI) and the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).