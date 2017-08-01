WACKER Opens R&D Center for Silicones

I recently attended the grand opening of WACKER's new Silicones R&D Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The facility is dedicated to support the company’s overall business and product development in North America.

The new Silicones R&D Center is located at the co-work campus of the Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ) in Ann Arbor, a 90,000-square-foot building that houses more than 20 companies. The MI-HQ serves as a sort of incubator for ideas between companies. WACKER’s portion of the building includes a 10,000-square-foot lab facility for R&D and analytics, and offers a state-of-the-art lab environment for the development of new products dedicated to customers in the Americas.