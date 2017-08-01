Mastering the Art of Paint Production

As it turns out, there is a definite “art” to the manufacture of arts-and-crafts paints that enable a child to finger paint a family portrait worthy of an honored place on the refrigerator door. One company that has moved to the head of the class in the production of school and hobby paints is Havo, B.V., Ermelo, The Netherlands.

Havo was founded in 1963 by Jaap Vos in Bussum, The Netherlands, a suburb of Amsterdam, as a manufacturer of modeling materials for use in schools in the region. In the ensuing 50-plus years, which included relocation in 1971 to the nearby town of Ermelo, where production operations remain today, Havo has grown to be a leading name in the production of creative materials – paints, clay, glues, drawing materials and other related accessories – for use in the educational and retail hobby market segments. In fact, Havo’s Creall® paint brand is used by schools and hobby enthusiasts in 53 countries, with further expansion into the global retail marketplace ongoing.